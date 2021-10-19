Marshall Wace LLP Sells 60,877 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

