Marshall Wace LLP Sells 135,856 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135,856 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,502. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

