Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 546,481 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 549.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.53% of Denali Therapeutics worth $50,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,481. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

