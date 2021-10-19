Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 424,780 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 276.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $43,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

