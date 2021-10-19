Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.64% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,183,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.