Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 177.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AppFolio by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,623. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

