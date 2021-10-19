MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKTX opened at $405.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

