Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,561. The stock has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

