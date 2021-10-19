Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 540,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,100,000 after acquiring an additional 201,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,496. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

