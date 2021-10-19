Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,054. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

