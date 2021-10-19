ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $113.13

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.13, but opened at $105.97. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 5,040 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

