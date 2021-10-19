Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Up 36.5% in September

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Magellan Health has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.