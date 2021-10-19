Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,617,568 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,617,568 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.64% of American International Group worth $667,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after acquiring an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

AIG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 16,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,941. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

