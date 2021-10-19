Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104,257 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $634,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 279,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,140,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,539,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.9% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.91. 122,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

