Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 255,896 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,582.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $421,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,854.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.