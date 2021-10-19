Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,573,771 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $392,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

