Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 38,761.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $759,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cerner by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,904,000 after buying an additional 156,789 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. 14,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

