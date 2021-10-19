Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30,664.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $355,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Moderna by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Moderna by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 347.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 23.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $335.60. 104,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,602,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,250 shares of company stock worth $138,113,955. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

