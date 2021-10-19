Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.