Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,169 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.