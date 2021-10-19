Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,495 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.