Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.00.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,003. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

