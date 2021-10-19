LPL Financial LLC Purchases 73,824 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

