LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 151,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ET opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.