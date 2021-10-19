LPL Financial LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

NYSE:TRV opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

