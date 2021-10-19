LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $259.92 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $244.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

