LPL Financial LLC Buys 838 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,758.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,540.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,767.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

