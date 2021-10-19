LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,286 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cardlytics worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $160,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 17,750 shares valued at $1,653,595. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

