Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE L traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 414,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

