LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,169. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.