Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.