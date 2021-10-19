Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $94.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

