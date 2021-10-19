Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.23. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,180. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.04. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.