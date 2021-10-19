LinkEye Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00099907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.07 or 0.99859974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.03 or 0.06027750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

