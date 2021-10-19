LINK (LN) Price Tops $105.50 on Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $105.50 or 0.00170286 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $630.43 million and $1.43 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

