Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 63.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,483,000 after buying an additional 87,736 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

