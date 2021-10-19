Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $32.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 151,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

