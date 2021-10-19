Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $111.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

