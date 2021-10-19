Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 23.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. 296,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,511,486. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

