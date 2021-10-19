Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

