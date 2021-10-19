Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 7.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.48. Approximately 3,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 12.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

