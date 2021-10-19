Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,593 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $16,147,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $16,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.