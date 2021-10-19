Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,593 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $16,147,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $16,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $51.86.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Cohu Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
