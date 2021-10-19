Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.61) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433.

Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

