LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

