Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.93

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 3547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

