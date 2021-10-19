Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

