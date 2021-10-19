Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.54.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $568.70 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

