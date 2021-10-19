KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KPLUY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

