Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 37,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,506. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.
PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
