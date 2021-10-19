Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 37,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,506. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

