Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

